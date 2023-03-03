Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,396 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.32% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRBN opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.