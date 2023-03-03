Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $187.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.94 and its 200-day moving average is $185.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $242.10.

