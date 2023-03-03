Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 9,551 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $114.73 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.75 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.15.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

