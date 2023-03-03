Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,139.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 286.9% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

