FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) CFO Sells $638,850.00 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.40. 729,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.