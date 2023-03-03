Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the January 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 31,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,438. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
