Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the January 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 31,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,438. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

Focus Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York in April 5, 2001 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

