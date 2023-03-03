FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FORM. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in FormFactor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.