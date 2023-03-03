Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

