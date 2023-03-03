Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Purchases $97,349.14 in Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 40,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $97,349.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.42. 1,152,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.84 million, a PE ratio of 238.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.
