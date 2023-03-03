Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $18.02 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

