Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 732,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Melius downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 246,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,981. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,214.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,214.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

