Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Frontier Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of ULCC opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,214.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

