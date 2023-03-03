Fruits (FRTS) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Fruits has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $322,779.73 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fruits has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00423205 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.94 or 0.28605863 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.