Fruits Hits Market Cap of $5.58 Million (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $311,227.52 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00424262 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.48 or 0.28677333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

