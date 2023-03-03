Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.00)-(0.90) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.94 million. Funko also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Funko Price Performance

Funko stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 1,028,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,779. Funko has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $492.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

Get Funko alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at $487,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Funko by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 68,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Funko by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Funko by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 63,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP increased its holdings in Funko by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 510,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.