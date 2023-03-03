FY2023 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.32.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

