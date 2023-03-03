FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Franchise Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Franchise Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franchise Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -126.26%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

