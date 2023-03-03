FY2023 EPS Estimates for China Yuchai International Limited Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Greenridge Global reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of China Yuchai International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Greenridge Global has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
