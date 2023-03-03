FY2023 EPS Estimates for China Yuchai International Limited Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Greenridge Global reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of China Yuchai International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Greenridge Global has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $8.20 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

