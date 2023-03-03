FY2023 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Boosted by Analyst

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.54. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JACK. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $87.85 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

