FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issued By DA Davidson

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workday in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.94 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Workday’s FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Shares of WDAY opened at $188.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,163,000 after purchasing an additional 413,759 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

