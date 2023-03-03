FY2024 Earnings Forecast for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Issued By William Blair

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.35. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.64. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.