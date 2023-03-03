FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LUG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.07.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUG opened at C$14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$286.42 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$168,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,823.20. In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,848,372.91. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total value of C$168,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,823.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,141. 63.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.