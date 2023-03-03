FY2027 Earnings Forecast for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Issued By Wedbush

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,175 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 626,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 603,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $204,976 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

