GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 162,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 123,692 shares.The stock last traded at $107.49 and had previously closed at $110.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

GATX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.36.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,088,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,210,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GATX by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 658,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,028,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

