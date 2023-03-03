GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $35.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

