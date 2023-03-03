GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of GDI traded down C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,170. The firm has a market cap of C$689.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.98. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$41.00 and a 12 month high of C$56.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.62.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$567.67 million. Equities analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.7332103 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

