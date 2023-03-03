Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Billion

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $5.28 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $7.34 or 0.00032976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00040468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00219965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,266.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 7.36042985 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,473,300.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

