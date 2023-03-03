Genesis Vision Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $634,056.08 and $53.06 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

