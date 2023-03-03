George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$181.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of George Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$196.33.

George Weston Price Performance

WN traded down C$2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$166.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,814. The company has a market cap of C$23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$170.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$160.90. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$138.77 and a 1 year high of C$181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.83%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

