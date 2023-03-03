Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTY. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Getty Realty stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 218,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,364. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

