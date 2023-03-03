Gina Mazzariello Sells 3,586 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ AMLX opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $41.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,411,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.