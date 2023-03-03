Gina Mazzariello Sells 3,586 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,411,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

