Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Global Self Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SELF opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 66,688 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 95.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

