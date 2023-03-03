Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Shares Up 2.7%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.82. 1,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 795% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 64.14% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

