Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of GSAT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,645. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

