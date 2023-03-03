Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Globalstar Price Performance
Shares of GSAT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,645. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.98.
Globalstar Company Profile
