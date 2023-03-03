Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Globalstar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

