Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,319,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,011,000 after buying an additional 456,571 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 176.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,078,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 688,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ PUCKW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,993. Goal Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

