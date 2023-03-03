Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $47,938.46 and $1,350.30 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

