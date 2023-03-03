Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Shares Up 0.7%

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.40. 6,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 26,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $243.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTEK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,496,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 13,493.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 77,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 77,180 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

