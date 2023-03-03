Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Position Increased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 20.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 135,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 574,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

GBDC stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

