GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.92.

GoodRx stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.56, a PEG ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

