Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 91.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

AJX stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 318,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,417. The company has a market cap of $176.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

In other news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of Great Ajax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $27,306.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,759 shares in the company, valued at $723,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Great Ajax by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

