Great-West Lifeco (GWO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Great-West Lifeco (TSE: GWO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2023 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Great-West Lifeco was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.00.

2/10/2023 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

2/10/2023 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

2/9/2023 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$33.00 to C$36.00.

1/25/2023 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$37.00.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWO opened at C$36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 22.18. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$37.69.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

