Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 255.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GTBIF. Piper Sandler lowered Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

