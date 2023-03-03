Grin Market Cap Reaches $6.06 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Grin has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $829,419.78 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,365.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00404190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00090865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00647011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00566194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00174623 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

