Gritstone bio (GRTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Gritstone bio to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.
Gritstone bio Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
About Gritstone bio
Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
