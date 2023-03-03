Gritstone bio (GRTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Gritstone bio to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Gritstone bio Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gritstone bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,496,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 383.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,156,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 917,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 81.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,923 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 325.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 592,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 453,302 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

