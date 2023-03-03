Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 0.6 %
OMAB traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 58,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,237. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
