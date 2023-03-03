Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

GBAB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 36,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.