H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. AlphaValue raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.88.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

