Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Hafnia Stock Performance
Shares of HFIAF opened at $5.31 on Monday. Hafnia has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.
About Hafnia
