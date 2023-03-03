Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Shares of HFIAF opened at $5.31 on Monday. Hafnia has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

About Hafnia

(Get Rating)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

