Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.44 ($7.91) and last traded at €7.49 ($7.97). 53,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.56 ($8.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($10.64) price target on Hamborner REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.64) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.37. The stock has a market cap of $597.08 million and a PE ratio of 30.57.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

